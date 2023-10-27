Tank administration holds ceremony to mark ‘Kashmir Black Day’

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The district administration in collaboration with the District Sports, Youth Affairs Department and education Department Tank organized a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris at Government Shaheed Sher Nawaz Sentinel High School No. 1 here Friday.

A large number of people from civil society, school children, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan, District sports and Youth Officers and officials of Education Department attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, children presented a tableau highlighting atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They also presented speeches and songs in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain.

Assistant Commissioner Aminullah said that the purpose of the ceremony was to draw the world's attention towards the genuine struggle by Kashmiri people for their freedom and the atrocities of the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

He said the United Nations should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to its own resolutions for lasting peace in South Asia.

APP/slm