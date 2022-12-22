UrduPoint.com

Tank Administration Holds Open Court For Resolving Revenue-related Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Tank administration holds open court for resolving revenue-related issues

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration held an open court for resolving problems of people pertaining to the Revenue department.

The "Revenue Darbar" was held at the Tehsil Building wherein Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tanvir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshad Alam Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shohab Khan and revenue officials were present.

The ADC said that the forum was being held in line with directives of the provincial government to address problems of people at their doorsteps.

A large number of people attended the Darbar wherein they raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile, and accuracy of land documents etc.

The ADC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on the resolution of problems, which were highlighted during the forum.

He said that district administration was working on several fronts to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest and added that officials concerned of departments had been mobilized to further improve service delivery.

Related Topics

Resolution Tank Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

37 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

3 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.