Tank administration holds open court for resolving revenue-related issues

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration held an open court for resolving problems of people pertaining to the Revenue department.

The "Revenue Darbar" was held at the Tehsil Building wherein Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tanvir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshad Alam Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shohab Khan and revenue officials were present.

The ADC said that the forum was being held in line with directives of the provincial government to address problems of people at their doorsteps.

A large number of people attended the Darbar wherein they raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile, and accuracy of land documents etc.

The ADC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on the resolution of problems, which were highlighted during the forum.

He said that district administration was working on several fronts to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest and added that officials concerned of departments had been mobilized to further improve service delivery.