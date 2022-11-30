UrduPoint.com

Tank Administration Holds Open Court To Address People's Revenue-related Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Tank administration holds open court to address people's revenue-related problems

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday organized a Khuli Kachehri to resolve revenue department-related problems of people.

The revenue darbar was conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Tanvir Khan in which Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shohab Khan and revenue officials were present.

The ADC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on the resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum while some written applications were forwarded for further necessary action.

He said the district administration was taking various measures to provide revenue-related facilities to people.

Similarly, he said the process of land computerization was also going on which would ensure transparency and people would get their problems resolved in less time.

