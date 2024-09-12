Tank administration organizes Qirrat, Naat competitions

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The district administration Tank held Qirrat and Naat competitions in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi(Peace Be Upon Him).

According to the district administration, a large number of students from private and public sector schools and religious madaras attended the ‘Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen(PBUH) conference and took part in the district level contest held in light of the provincial government’s directives as part of the Rabiul Awwal month.

Besides others, Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, officials from district administration and other departments, students, teachers, notables.

civil society and media representatives were in attendance.

Addressing the conference, the speakers said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was highly significant as it marked the birth of the Holy Prophet(PBUH), who illuminated the world and dispelled the darkness of ignorance.

They stressed the need to follow teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) who was an embodiment of mercy for all mankind to achieve success in this world and the hereafter, they added.

Later, awards were distributed among those students who got prominent positions in the competition.