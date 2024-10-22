Open Menu

Tank Administration Provides Prompt Services Under Awami Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan on Tuesday said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by resolving their issues at the earliest.

According to the district administration, he expressed these views during his meetings with people held under the open-door policy as part of the chief minister’s program of ‘Awami Agenda.

Listening to the public's issues and complaints during the meetings, the deputy commissioner said that all out efforts would be made to provide best services to people under the Awam Agenda initiative.

He said that this policy reflected the provincial government’s commitment to resolving public issues.

He said that doors of his office would remain open to the public and solid measures would be taken for prosperity and development of the area.

APP/akt

