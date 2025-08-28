Open Menu

Tank Administration Removes Encroachments In Grand Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation

The district administration Tank on Thursday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in Tank Bazaar to clear the main roads and restore smooth flow of traffic

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The district administration Tank on Thursday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in Tank Bazaar to clear the main roads and restore smooth flow of traffic.

Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Faheemullah, the operation was carried out with the support of Naib Tehsildar and staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

Heavy machinery was used to remove illegal structures and encroachments from the main road, while goods of several shopkeepers were taken into custody. Warnings and fines were also issued to violators.

The district administration said that the provincial government had directed strict action against encroachments on state land, adding that such illegal practices were punishable by heavy fines and imprisonment.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with the administration and refrain from occupying public property unlawfully.

Recent Stories

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners w ..

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mu ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee ..

8 minutes ago
 NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in ..

NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief opera ..

Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran

2 minutes ago
 Another house provided to martyred cop's family

Another house provided to martyred cop's family

2 minutes ago
 Tank administration removes encroachments in grand ..

Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation

2 minutes ago
Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Di ..

Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Diq lender group

8 minutes ago
 Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Revie ..

Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Review held

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking comprehensive measures to tackle clima ..

Govt taking comprehensive measures to tackle climate change: Daniyal Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 SBP releases Annual Financial Statements FY25 show ..

SBP releases Annual Financial Statements FY25 showing over Rs 2500 billion net p ..

8 minutes ago
 Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial saf ..

Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness

2 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agr ..

Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agro-based exports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan