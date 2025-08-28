Tank Administration Removes Encroachments In Grand Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 10:28 PM
The district administration Tank on Thursday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in Tank Bazaar to clear the main roads and restore smooth flow of traffic
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The district administration Tank on Thursday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in Tank Bazaar to clear the main roads and restore smooth flow of traffic.
Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Faheemullah, the operation was carried out with the support of Naib Tehsildar and staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).
Heavy machinery was used to remove illegal structures and encroachments from the main road, while goods of several shopkeepers were taken into custody. Warnings and fines were also issued to violators.
The district administration said that the provincial government had directed strict action against encroachments on state land, adding that such illegal practices were punishable by heavy fines and imprisonment.
Citizens were urged to cooperate with the administration and refrain from occupying public property unlawfully.
Recent Stories
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee ..
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions
Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran
Another house provided to martyred cop's family
Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation
Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Diq lender group
Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Review held
Govt taking comprehensive measures to tackle climate change: Daniyal Chaudhry
SBP releases Annual Financial Statements FY25 showing over Rs 2500 billion net p ..
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness
Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agro-based exports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..8 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Another house provided to martyred cop's family2 minutes ago
-
Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation2 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Diq lender group8 minutes ago
-
Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Review held2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking comprehensive measures to tackle climate change: Daniyal Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari2 hours ago
-
May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case2 hours ago
-
Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River2 hours ago