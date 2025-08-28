Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation

The district administration Tank on Thursday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in Tank Bazaar to clear the main roads and restore smooth flow of traffic

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The district administration Tank on Thursday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in Tank Bazaar to clear the main roads and restore smooth flow of traffic.

Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Faheemullah, the operation was carried out with the support of Naib Tehsildar and staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

Heavy machinery was used to remove illegal structures and encroachments from the main road, while goods of several shopkeepers were taken into custody. Warnings and fines were also issued to violators.

The district administration said that the provincial government had directed strict action against encroachments on state land, adding that such illegal practices were punishable by heavy fines and imprisonment.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with the administration and refrain from occupying public property unlawfully.