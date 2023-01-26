Tank administration reviews supply of subsidized flour

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Tanvir Khan visited a flour mill on Thursday to review the supply process of subsidized flour to people through designated points.

Accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan, he checked the quality of wheat and flour besides taking stock of cleanliness conditions on the premises.

He also checked details of flour supplies through designated points and directed that it should be ensured that the masses get the commodity at a subsidized rate.

The team said that district administration was committed to extending relief to the masses and it was warned that stern action would be taken against those found violating relevant laws.