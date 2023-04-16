UrduPoint.com

Tank Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Tank administration takes action against profiteers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to extend relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring provision of edible items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan visited Tank Bazaar and other markets and checked the prices, quality and expiry date of food items at various shops.

During the inspection, the AC found a butcher shop involved in overcharging the customers. The AC imposed fine on the butcher namely Noman and ordered to arrest him after the completion of necessary legal process.

The AC Tank said that the district administration was committed to extend relief to the citizens by providing them edible items at fixed rates and directed the shopkeepers to ensure the display of notified price lists at prominent places at their shops and sell groceries accordingly.

He said that operations against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and in this regard, no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and charge extra rate from the citizens.

He also appealed to the people to register their complaints in his office so that timely action could be taken against violators.

