Open Menu

Tank Administration Takes Action Against Transporters For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Tank administration takes action against transporters for overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank has warned transporters against overcharging passengers and imposed fine on several violators here on Tuesday.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan along with traffic police personnel conducted an operation and inspected passenger vehicles plying on Tank-Dikhan and Tank-Bannu road.

The inspection team imposed fine on several drivers and returned the extra fare to passengers and directed them to comply with the officially prescribed fare list.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and no compromise would be made in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Tank

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

37 minutes ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

1 hour ago
Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

4 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan