Tank administration takes action against transporters for overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank has warned transporters against overcharging passengers and imposed fine on several violators here on Tuesday.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan along with traffic police personnel conducted an operation and inspected passenger vehicles plying on Tank-Dikhan and Tank-Bannu road.

The inspection team imposed fine on several drivers and returned the extra fare to passengers and directed them to comply with the officially prescribed fare list.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and no compromise would be made in this regard.