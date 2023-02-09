UrduPoint.com

Tank Administration Takes Action On Public Complaints About Flour's Quality

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Tank administration takes action on public complaints about flour's quality

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam along with Assistant Food Controller Samiullah Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to a flour mill to check the quality of subsidized wheat flour following public complaints.

The inspection team took samples of the flour and sent them for laboratory test, adding that action would be taken against the management of the unit after receiving the results.

However, It directed the management to ensure quality subsidized flour and the district administration would make no compromise in this regard.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshe Alam visited the bazaar and checked the quality and prices of several commodities at shops.

They also visited different hotels and eateries and took stock of hygienic conditions. During the inspection, they also seized several expired food items and fined shopkeepers and hotels.

They directed shopkeepers to comply with the officially prescribed list to extend relief to citizens.

He said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands by overcharging people and strict action would be taken against violators.

