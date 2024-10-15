Tank administration takes steps to ensure basic necessities of life for citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to extend relief and ensure all basic necessities of life for citizens under the Awami Agenda program of the provincial government.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Ranwal wherein he inspected medical facilities being provided to the citizens.

The assistant commissioner also checked the staff attendance, cleanliness conditions, and availability of medicines.

The assistant commissioner directed the on-duty staff to utilize all available resources for extending relief to the people and said no compromise should be made in this regard.

APP/akt