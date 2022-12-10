UrduPoint.com

Tank Administration To Observe Cleanliness Week From Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration Tank will launch a week-long cleanliness drive from Monday to ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment for citizens.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, General Tanvir Khan and attended by Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam and officials of other relevant departments.

The meeting decided the cleanliness would be started from December 12 to 18. During the campaign all places including government offices, buildings and bazaars would be cleaned.

The ADC directed the staff concerned to ensure that the filth on the roads, in the parks, and on green belts were removed.

He said that the cleaning staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heaps of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewers at various points within the city.

He said it was the responsibility of each individual to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.

