Tank Administration Transported Relief Items On Camels To Reach Remote Localities

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 06:51 PM

The district administration has to fall back on camels, which are also known as 'ships of desert' to transport relief items and foods to remote localities of the district which has been severely affected by the heavy monsoon rains

" We considered it as the most efficient way to carry relief goods and foods by camels to the flood-stricken people in remote villages of Raghaza and Manjihi which remain completely cut off after heavy monsoon rains turned into raging torrents, wreaking havoc with infrastructure," Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak told APP on Wednesday.

He said there were a total of 612 houses with 4000 inhabitants in the two areas with ground access completely destroyed and the district administration had hired camels locally to undertake the gruelling journey by using camels to supply ration and relief items to these far off villages.

Initiatially, the DC said, Pak army and FC with efforts of the district administration, ration was provided to six to eight marooned villages by helicopter service.

But later upon the directions of the provincial government, it was decidede to utilize camels as a means of transportation for the distant localities which remained completely cut off from the rest of the district.

Referring to rehabilitation and relief efforts in flood affected areas of the district, Hameedullah Khattak said three relief camps had been set up in the district wherein 750 flood-affected are living and they were being provided with meals three times in a day.

He said that 22 medical camps were operated and special health teams had been constituted to provide best healthcare services to the flood affected people across the district.

In such emergency situations, the DC maintained that reaching to stranded people always remained the first priority of an administration, therefore road links were being restored and in this regard, a total of 18 roads including three main and 15 branch roads had been restored and opened for traffic.

He said that district administration's teams visited house to house and pitched tents for about 1000 houses. Similarly food items and other daily use items were being delivered to the deserving families in the district, he added.

About restoration of power supply, the DC said that out of 13 feeders in Tank district, power supply had been restored for consumers of 12 feeders while Wadpa officials had been directed to expeditiously complete work on the remaining feeder too, so that no consumer was left without electricity.

