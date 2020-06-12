Tank Bar Association elects office bearers

District Bar Association Tank Friday elected its office bearers Pir Ghafar Shah Advocate as President while Ahsanullah as General Secretary

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :District Bar Association Tank Friday elected its office bearers Pir Ghafar Shah Advocate as President while Ahsanullah as General Secretary.

The election held under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner District Bar Tank Khadim Hussain and declared office bearers for Tank Bar Association.

Similarly, Muhammad Zahid Advocate elected as Senior Vice President, Dilnawaz Kundi Vice President, Muhammad Rizwan Baloch Joint Secretary, Wali Khan Bettani Finance Secretary and Adnan Aziz Press Secretary.