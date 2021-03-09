UrduPoint.com
Tank Contractors' Demands Inclusion Of Names In Tenders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Tank contractors' demands inclusion of names in tenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The contractors of district Tank Tuesday registered the complaint for not including their Names in tenders announced for city beautification, worth Rs700 millions.

Staging a protest in connection with their complain the contractor union closed the main Tank-Wana road in front of Construction and Works (C&W) office.

Speaking the protestors, leader of Contractors Union Haji Almar Gul Bettani, Usman Bettani, Badsha Bettani, Aslam Khan Bettani and others urged the district administration and C&W Engineer to include their names.

They demanded of the district administration to conduct a transparent inquiry of the matter.

