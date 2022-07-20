UrduPoint.com

Tank DC Stresses Joint Efforts For Peace, Harmony In Holy Month Of Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Tank DC stresses joint efforts for peace, harmony in holy month of Muharram

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Hameedullah Khattak on Wednesday underlined the need for making joint efforts to promote harmony for maintaining peace during the holy month of Muharramul Haram.

Presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements for Muharram ul Haram with religious scholars at his office on Wednesday, he said that Tank had always remained peaceful where people despite having diversity live with brotherhood and religious harmony, this year, too, he added the holy month of Muharram would remain peaceful.

He said that elders, political representatives and religious leaders' role was of immense importance for peacekeeping by teaching brotherhood and tolerance during the holy month.

Thus, he added, it was a joint responsibility to promote harmony and ensure peace during Muharram.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Pak Army, FC South and Police would support district administration in ensuring foolproof security arrangements especially on the routes of processions and places of majalis (religious sermon).

The meeting was attended by Commanding Officer 25 Sindh, District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed, religious scholars belonging to both Shia and Sunni sects.

Pakistan Army, FC South and all the law enforcement agencies are ready for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

The Religious leaders in the meeting thanked the Deputy Commissioner and assured their full cooperation and support to the police, civil administration and Pak Army.

