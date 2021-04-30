Tank distributes Iftar Boxes in DHQs Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi along with Revenue Officers Friday distributed Iftar Boxes to the patients and their family currently under treatment at District Headquarters Hospital Tank here on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the hospital and met with the patients and their attendance during the Holy month of Ramadan and distributed Iftar Boxes among them. He also talked with the patients and asked about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi expressed his satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them by the doctors and health staff.

He also lauded the doctors, health staff and front line workers for their commitment toward serving the people.

It is to be noted that Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kaber Afridi is personally supervising all the affairs of the people about the health, ensuring edibles items and provision of quality foods. The people are happy with the availability of food items at fixed prices in Ramadan bazaars and they appreciated the untiring efforts of the officials of the district administration Tank.