Tank district administration launches anti-encroachment drive

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The district administration Tank launched a grand operation against encroachments in Tank Bazaar to ensure smooth flow of traffic and protect public property.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khattak, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Faheemullah supervised the operation. Naib Tehsildar Arman and staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) also took part in the drive.

Heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments from the main road of the bazaar.

Several shopkeepers’ goods were confiscated while warnings and fines were also issued.

Speaking on the occasion, AAC Faheemullah said that the provincial government had directed strict action against all forms of encroachments on public land. He warned that violators would face heavy fines and imprisonment.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration and refrain from occupying public spaces illegally.