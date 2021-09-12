UrduPoint.com

Tank, Parachinar Press Clubs Laud Services Of Rahimullah Yousafzai In Condolence References

Tank, Parachinar press clubs laud services of Rahimullah Yousafzai in condolence references

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The district press clubs of Tank and Parachinar on Sunday organized condolence references and paid tribute to the services rendered by Senior Journalist, Rahimullah Yousafzai.

The participants of the reference expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Rahimullah Yousafzai and termed the death an irreparable loss for the entire journalists' community of the country.

Addressing the participants of the reference, the Chairman Parachinar Press Club, Ali Afzal Afzaal said that Rahimullah Yousafzai always raised voice for the rights of Pakhtuns and tribal people. He said the vacuum created with the death of a senior journalist would take a long time to fill.

The condolence reference in Parachinar was attended by Professor Jameel Kazmi, Abid Hussain, Mohammad Habib, Rauf Hussain, Hamid Sherazi, and Rasheed Khan.

Similarly, a condolence reference was also held at Tank Press Club (TPC) wherein participants offered fatheha and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul of Rahimullah Yousafzai. President TPC, Syed Shah Kundi said the late Rahimullah Yousafzai worked his fingers to the bone of journalism. The senior journalist always used his pen for the causes faced by Pakhtun nation and played his active role during Afghan War 1979 and War against terror.

The other participants included Mohammad Rafiq Arain, Noor Mohammad Burki, Noor Alam Mehsud, Sadiq Kundi, Sheikh Rehmat Ullah, Mohammad Zafran, Eid Gul Betani and other journalists.

