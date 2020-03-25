Tank people demands restoration of power

Residents of Tank district demanded of the district administration and provincial government for restoration of power in the area

The residents of Gomal, Dabara and Gul Imam complained that they were staying home to beat coronavirus but unfortunately facing 20 to 22 hours long loadshedding, which is injustice.

They appealed the authorities concerned to facilitate them at their door steps and restore power for maximum hours.