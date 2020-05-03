UrduPoint.com
Tank People Demands To Provide Speedy 4G Internet Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Tank people demands to provide speedy 4G internet service

TANK, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::The people of district Tank Sunday demanded of the district administration to provide speedy 4g internet service in different areas.

Started campaign on social media the residents of Gomal, Kot Wali, Murtaza and Garwaki said that they has been deprived from 4G internet during current modern age.

They said that the speed of internet was very slow as it neither run a video nor open a page.

The students complained that they miss online classes and waste precious time due to low speed of internet.

