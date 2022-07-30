Tank-Pezzu road survey started with people welcoming

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A technical survey has been launched for reconstruction of the Tank-Pezzu road which links several localities and serves as a key route for business activities between the two areas.

The survey was started after approval of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak who says that it has been a long standing demand of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Tank visited the mega project site and issued instructions to the staff concerned to make a comprehensive technical report in light of the survey so that the task could be completed in a quality manner.

During his recent visit to flood- hit area UC Pai in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister had announced this mega road project which will boost economic and business activities besides providing safe and comfortable travelling facilities to people.

He said the road would be reconstructed from Pezzu Chowk to Tank City Road under the supervision of the district administration and added that an effective monitoring mechanism would be put in place to ensure quality work and complete the much awaited project within schedule time-frame.

Describing the development as "good news' for the people of Tank said that the project would promote commercial, economic, tourism and cultural activities in Tank.

In addition, the project would bring about a new era of progress and prosperity to the region, he added.

Similarly, the people of Tank have also hailed the launch of the survey work on the road project and expressed the hope that it would ensure modern communication facilities to them on completion.