Tank Police Apprehend Accused, Recover Ammunition
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Tank police on Friday have launched a crackdown against anti-social elements across the district.
According to the Tank police spokesman, the crackdown has been launched in line with directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Abdul Salam Khalid to wipe out crimes from the district.
In one of those actions, Station House Officer(SHO) Mulazai police station along with his team arrested three accused and recovered one repeater, one rifle 303 bore, two guns, and 20 cartridges.
Moreover, during a search and strike operation, another culprit, Muhammad Esa arrested. He was found in possession of one gun, one pistol, and seven cartridges.
