Tank Police Arrest 10 Accused Possessed With Narcotics, Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Tank police arrest 10 accused possessed with narcotics, arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Tank police arrested 10 accused including eight proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and narcotics during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police have launched a crackdown against anti-social elements to ensure lasting peace by wiping out crimes from the area and during the last 24 hours, the police seized 343 gram hashish and 205 grams heroin from the arrested accused.

The police also recovered two rifles, one repeater, one pistol and 43 cartridges from the accused during the operations.

During these indiscriminate operations, the newly appointed Station House Officer(SHO) Mulazai police station Farhan Ali Khan conducted a raid and arrested a proclaimed offender-Dawood besides other accused Inamur Rehman, Khalid Khan and Ali Muhammad Shah.

The police also recovered one repeater, one rifle and cartridges besides 293 grams of hashish.

Separately, the police also apprehended a proclaimed offender Khalid and another accused Naseer and recovered 50 gram heroin from his possession.

Besides, SHO Gul Imam police station Rehmat Khan leading a police party arrested Muhammad Qaiser who was wanted in the case. The police recovered one pistol and five cartridges from him.

In another action, SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar Asghar Wazir held Imtiaz and recovered 150 gram heroin from his possession. While SHO Gomal police Station Abdul Ali arrested Aqal Din and Zaram Din for providing facilities to proclaimed offenders.

Police registered cases and started further investigation.

