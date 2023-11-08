Tank police arrest 105 proclaimed offenders, recover arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Tank police arrested 105 proclaimed offenders and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition during various operations conducted by anti-social elements over the last month.

The operations which come to about 77 were conducted under the leadership of District Police Officer(DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah to purge the area from crimes and menace of drugs, says a monthly performance report issued here on Wednesday.

Giving details, the spokesman of the district police said that besides proclaimed offenders, the police arrested a total of 174 accused including six facilitators and three foreigners staying illegally.

Of these, he added that four accused were involved in a blind murder case, four in dacoity and two in robbery cases besides recovering six motorcycles and one rickshaw were recovered during this month.

He said that cases were registered against the accused and recovered a large number of arms, ammunition and drugs.

During this period, the police also recovered during various operations nine Kalashnikovs, 47 pistols, 13 shotguns, 1660 cartridges, 13 rifles, two hand grenades and a rocket launcher.

He said that police also took action against the drug mafia and seized 41382 grams of hashish, 3755 grams of heroin, 1890 grams of ice and 650 grams of opium were recovered.

He said a total of 486 checking points were set up during which 95 suspects were arrested, 04 of the Firing Act, 10 of the Security Act, 01 of the 12 Security Act and 14 of the Foreign Act were registered.

Similarly, he added 635 tenants, 531 hotels, 693 schools and 681 sensitive places were checked and cases were registered against two sensitive places. During this period, he said that police also apprehended two accused involved in 'Hundi' business.