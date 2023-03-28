Tank police arrest 12 proclaimed offenders during last week

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police arrested 35 accused including 12 proclaimed offenders and recovered a large number of arms during various operations conducted against anti-social elements in the district during the last week.

According to the police spokesman, the police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens and had launched a crackdown against anti-social elements to eliminate crimes from the area.

In this regard, the police have also tightened the noose around narcotics dealers and seized 809 grams of hashish, 840-gram heroin and 130 grams of ice drug during this period.

He said that during the operations, the police also recovered six pistols, three rifles, two daggers and 107 cartridges.