Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tank Police Arrest 207 Proclaimed Offenders Among 801 Accused In Three Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Tank police arrest 207 proclaimed offenders among 801 accused in three months

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Tank police arrested 801 accused including 207 proclaimed offenders and recovered a large number of arms during various operations conducted against anti-social elements in the district over the last three months from January to March.

Sharing the first quarter performance report of the current year, the spokesman said the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and as part of such efforts several operations were conducted in various parts of the district.

During these operations, the police among other accused apprehended 207 proclaimed offenders who were wanted by police in several cases and recovered 45 rifles, 121 pistols, 18 guns, 12 Kalashnikovs, 23 daggers, and 3510 cartridges were also recovered from the arrested accused.

The police also conducted operations against the menace of drugs and seized a total of 208.599 kilograms of hashish, 9.421 kg of heroin, 2.595 kg of opium, and 1.049 kg of ice drugs during this period.

Quoting the DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad as saying that the Tank Police were effectively and bravely fighting against all kinds of crimes and had offered supreme sacrifices for sake of peace in the area.

He said that the use of drugs was a menace that would be eliminated from society and added that actions against anti-social elements would continue indiscriminately to wipe out crimes and ensure durable peace.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Tank January March All From

Recent Stories

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

19 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

30 minutes ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

1 hour ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.