Tank police arrest 207 proclaimed offenders among 801 accused in three months

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Tank police arrested 801 accused including 207 proclaimed offenders and recovered a large number of arms during various operations conducted against anti-social elements in the district over the last three months from January to March.

Sharing the first quarter performance report of the current year, the spokesman said the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and as part of such efforts several operations were conducted in various parts of the district.

During these operations, the police among other accused apprehended 207 proclaimed offenders who were wanted by police in several cases and recovered 45 rifles, 121 pistols, 18 guns, 12 Kalashnikovs, 23 daggers, and 3510 cartridges were also recovered from the arrested accused.

The police also conducted operations against the menace of drugs and seized a total of 208.599 kilograms of hashish, 9.421 kg of heroin, 2.595 kg of opium, and 1.049 kg of ice drugs during this period.

Quoting the DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad as saying that the Tank Police were effectively and bravely fighting against all kinds of crimes and had offered supreme sacrifices for sake of peace in the area.

He said that the use of drugs was a menace that would be eliminated from society and added that actions against anti-social elements would continue indiscriminately to wipe out crimes and ensure durable peace.