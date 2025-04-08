Open Menu

Tank Police Arrest 39 Absconders; Recover Over 164 Kg Drugs, Illegal Arms In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Tank police arrest 39 absconders; recover over 164 kg drugs, illegal arms in March

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Tank police arrested 39 absconders and recovered over 164 kilograms of drugs and a large number of arms and ammunition during various operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last month.

These operations conducted under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan under the vision of Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar to purge the area from crimes and menace of drugs, says a monthly performance report issued here.

Giving details, the spokesman of the district police said that the district police have recovered 260.

257 kg hashish, 2.819 kg of heroin, 1.712 kg of Ice drug, 32 pistols, 12 rifles, two Kalakoves, two Kalashnikovs, five daggers and 941 cartridges.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has said that the police would continue its efforts for maintaining law and order, elimination of drugs and illegal arms.

He said “the Tank police were committed to protect life and property of the citizens.” Indiscriminate actions would be continued for the purpose, he added.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

20 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

20 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

36 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

53 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

59 minutes ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

1 hour ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan