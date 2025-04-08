Tank police arrest 39 absconders; recover over 164 kg drugs, illegal arms in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Tank police arrested 39 absconders and recovered over 164 kilograms of drugs and a large number of arms and ammunition during various operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last month.

These operations conducted under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan under the vision of Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar to purge the area from crimes and menace of drugs, says a monthly performance report issued here.

Giving details, the spokesman of the district police said that the district police have recovered 260.

257 kg hashish, 2.819 kg of heroin, 1.712 kg of Ice drug, 32 pistols, 12 rifles, two Kalakoves, two Kalashnikovs, five daggers and 941 cartridges.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has said that the police would continue its efforts for maintaining law and order, elimination of drugs and illegal arms.

He said “the Tank police were committed to protect life and property of the citizens.” Indiscriminate actions would be continued for the purpose, he added.

