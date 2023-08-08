Open Menu

Tank Police Arrest Accused With Stolen Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Tank police arrest accused with stolen items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police of Tank on Tuesday arrested a thief and recovered stolen items from his possession.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City Aftab Alam Baloch said that the accused who was identified as Shahbaz had allegedly stolen several valuables from a mobile shop.

After registration of the case, they said the District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed immediately formed a special team led by DSP Headquarters to trace the unknown suspect/accused at the earliest.

Following, the accused was successfully traced and arrested using professional skills.

On identification of the accused, the police also recovered stolen items dumped at an empty plot of a colony, they informed.

They said that the crackdown against anti-social elements would continue, and those operations had started yielding results.

