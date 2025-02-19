Open Menu

Tank Police Arrest Drug Dealer With 2 Kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Tank police arrest drug dealer with 2 kg hashish

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Tank police have arrested an alleged drug dealer recovering two kilograms of hashish from him here near Luqman Shaheed Chwoki on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan.

He said a police team led by City police station SHO Sami Ullah Khan, taking action on a tip-off, created a blockade on Pir-Kacha road near Luqman Shaheed Chowki.

The police stopped a suspected person and recovered 2000 grams of hashish from his possession.

The accused introduced himself as Ali Zaman alias Gudu son of Qamar Zaman, a resident of Umar-Adda. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan appreciated the performance of police team and said the strict measures were being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.

APP/akt

