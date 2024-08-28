Open Menu

Tank Police Arrest Eight Accused In Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Tank police arrest eight accused in crackdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Tank Police have intensified noose around criminals, arresting eight accused wanted in several cases .

According to police spokesperson, the crackdown has been launched under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan.

Giving details he said that in a recent search and strike operation supervised by DSP City Saleem Khan, SHO City Police Station Asghar Wazir apprehended several suspects.

Among those arrested was a named accused, Khaleel son of Khareef, from the Bhattani tribe, who was wanted in a theft case. The stolen motorcycle, a CD 70 with no number plate, was recovered from his possession.

Moreover. a proclaimed offender wanted in an electricity theft case, Naik Nawaz son of Iqbal Hussain, was also arrested.

He said the police arrested a total of eight suspects in various cases, recovering firearms and ammunition from their possession.

The seized items include one repeater shotgun, five pistols, and 55 cartridges. The arrested suspects include Habib Ullah, Rooh-ul-Ameen, Shabeeb Ullah, Gul Nawaz, Muhammad Imran, and Mir Salam.

All suspects are in custody, and investigations are ongoing as the police continue to enhance efforts to improve law and order in the area.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Police Electricity Law And Order Police Station Tank Nawaz Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

39 minutes ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

39 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

39 minutes ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

53 minutes ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

53 minutes ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

53 minutes ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

53 minutes ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

53 minutes ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

1 hour ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

1 hour ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan