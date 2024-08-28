Tank Police Arrest Eight Accused In Crackdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Tank Police have intensified noose around criminals, arresting eight accused wanted in several cases .
According to police spokesperson, the crackdown has been launched under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan.
Giving details he said that in a recent search and strike operation supervised by DSP City Saleem Khan, SHO City Police Station Asghar Wazir apprehended several suspects.
Among those arrested was a named accused, Khaleel son of Khareef, from the Bhattani tribe, who was wanted in a theft case. The stolen motorcycle, a CD 70 with no number plate, was recovered from his possession.
Moreover. a proclaimed offender wanted in an electricity theft case, Naik Nawaz son of Iqbal Hussain, was also arrested.
He said the police arrested a total of eight suspects in various cases, recovering firearms and ammunition from their possession.
The seized items include one repeater shotgun, five pistols, and 55 cartridges. The arrested suspects include Habib Ullah, Rooh-ul-Ameen, Shabeeb Ullah, Gul Nawaz, Muhammad Imran, and Mir Salam.
All suspects are in custody, and investigations are ongoing as the police continue to enhance efforts to improve law and order in the area.
APP/slm
