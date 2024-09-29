Tank Police Arrest Eight Outlaws, Recover Illegal Arms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The district police have arrested eight outlaws recovering illegal arms and drugs from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.
The spokesman said the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan.
As part of such actions, a team of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station led by DSP City Saleem Khan along with SHO Sher Afzal Khan arrested two absconder named Rozi Khan alias Rozak son of Shadi Khan and Siyal son of Sanam Gul, who were wanted to police in multiple cases of attempt to murder and drug dealing.
Similarly, the police arrested accused Abdul Sattar son of Ghulam Baloch over a charge of aerial firing and recovered one pistol along with 15 cartridges.
Another accused named Fazal Raheem son of Khawas was arrested with recovery of a 12-bore gun along with 12 cartridges.
Likewise, accused Saleem son of Kareem involved in a theft case was arrested with recovery of stolen items including two electric batteries, five motorcycles tubes and four mobile phones.
Meanwhile, acting on a tip off, a team of Jandola police station led by SHO Sheikh Zaman stopped a suspected car coming from Makeen side for checking.
During the checking, the police recovered 2892 cartridges of different bores and arrested three accused sitting in the car. The arrested accused included Mustafa son of Mashal, Hakeem son of Laal Mir and Khayal Muhammad son of Umtu Khan.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
