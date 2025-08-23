Tank police arrest four wanted criminals, seize narcotics during search operations

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah led a series of search and strike operations across the district to maintain law and order and ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders.

According to police sources, the operations were carried out under the supervision of DSP City Pervaiz Shah and SHO City Police Station Sher Afzal Kundi in Mohallah Maidan, Mohallah Qutab Colony, Civil Line, Basti Phool Shah and Mohallah Sabirabad.

During the operations, police raided suspected hideouts of criminals, searched houses of proclaimed offenders, set up checkpoints on key routes, and conducted strict monitoring of hotels and inns, carry out thorough checking of vehicles and suspicious persons.

As a result, police arrested Muhammad Imran son of Gul Rokhan, a proclaimed offender wanted in a six-year-old murder case, from Basti Phool Shah. Similarly, proclaimed offenders Hazrat Shah son of Mastan Jan, a resident of Civil Line, and Tariq son of Haji Muhammad Ishaq from Mohallah Dr Rabnawaz City, were also apprehended.

In another case, Inamullah son of Raheem Bakhsh Bhittani, wanted in an electricity theft case, was arrested from Mohallah Sabirabad.

Meanwhile, in a separate action, police arrested accused Hussain Ahmad son of Almar Gul Bhittani, a resident of Garah Budha, and recovered 1015 grams of hashish and 70 grams of crystal meth (ice) from his possession.

In Jandola, DSP Shah Wali Khan along with SHO Sheikh Zaman also conducted search operations in various areas. Checkpoints were established at entry and exit points, several vehicles were searched, and multiple suspects were interrogated. Police also conducted surprise inspections in residential areas to trace criminal elements.

Police spokesman said that the operations would continue as part of efforts to curb crime, avert possible terrorism threats, and ensure peace and security in the district.