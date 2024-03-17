Open Menu

Tank Police Arrest Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Tank police arrest murder accused

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Tank police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a murder accused within three days of crime scene.

According to police spokesman, one Pir Bilal Shah was killed and his father Zulfiqar Ali Shah was injured when accused Shabbir son of Raza Muhammad opened fire at them here in Sheikhanwala Mohallah of Tank City on March 13, 2024.

After the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah had formed a special team led by SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan and comprised of DSP Rural Sharif Ullah Khan, SHO City Police station Rehmat Khan and others to arrest the accused murderer.

The police team, using modern scientific techniques, traced and arrested the accused Shabbir within three days. Further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.

