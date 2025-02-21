Tank Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Tank police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in several cases, following an encounter.
According to the police spokesman, the accused was arrested after SHO city police station Samiullah Khan and his team were on patrol when they received information that three armed persons were present near the WAPDA colony.
The police immediately responded and pursued the suspects, who opened fire on the police party as they attempted to enter the colony.
In response, the police returned fire, and as a result, one suspect, Bakhtiyar son of Surat Khan, was apprehended and police have launched a search to arrest the remaining suspects.
The police also recovered a Kalashnikov with a fitted magazine, 10 cartridges, 50 grams of hashish, 30 grams of ice-drug, and an unregistered motorcycle.
Further investigation revealed that the arrested accused was a wanted criminal with a criminal record.
He said that Tank police led by District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan have launched a successful crackdown against criminals, yielding concrete results.
APP/slm
