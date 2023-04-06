Tank police arrest six accused with narcotics, stolen items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Tank police have arrested six accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered stolen items and arms during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in the district.

According to a police spokesman on Thursday, the police launched a crackdown against anti-social elements to wipe out crimes from the area and during the last 24 hours, the police seized 810-gram hashish, 80-gram heroin and one stolen rickshaw-driven cart from an accused.

During these indiscriminate operations, Station House Officer (SHO) city police station Samiullah Khan led a police party to conduct a raid at Gali Joshiwala and arrested the accused Muhammad Iliyas Khan.

The police also recovered a stolen rickshaw-driven cart near an old cattle market.

Similarly, the police also apprehended proclaimed offenders Shah Zeb and Imam Shah and recovered 50 grams of heroin from their possession.

Besides, SHO Gul Imam police station Rehmat Khan leading a police party arrested Ismail who was nominated in a case. In another action, police held Zainullah for his alleged involvement in a case pertaining to aerial firing.

Police have registered cases and started further investigations.