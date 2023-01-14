Tank police arrest suspect killer within 15 minutes of murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested a suspected murderer within 15 minutes after the murder took place in Tank bazar.

According to police spokesman, the police authorities received information that a murder had taken place in Tank Bazar, opposite Saddam Plaza while the Tank Traffic Police and Eagle Squad have surrounded the area.

After receiving information, DSP Rural Alamgir Khan, City Police Station SHO Samiullah Khan and Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station SHO Asghar Wazir immediately reached the spot along with a heavy force and started the search operation.

During this time, the killer tried to change his dress, but the police, using their professional skills, arrested the suspect killer Mahir Shah son of Dalil Shah resident of Kot Sherak within 15 minutes and also recovered the weapon used in the murder from him.

The further investigations were underway from the arrested person.