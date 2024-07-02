Open Menu

Tank Police Arrest Three Outlaws; Recover 8 Kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Tank police arrest three outlaws; recover 8 kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Tank police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements and arrested three outlaws including a drug dealer recovering eight kilogram hashish, stolen cash and other valuables from them.

According to police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid.

As part of those actions, a team of City police station led by DSP City Saleem Khan along with SHO Asghar Wazir arrested accused Muhammad Noor son of Mehrban, a resident of Mohallah Qasaban and recovered eight kilogram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, another accused named Hussain Shah son of Aleem Shah was arrested with a recovery of Rs 79,000 cash of different cases and a motorcycle which was used in the crime.

Likewise, accused Yaqub son of Younus Maseeh was also arrested and a stolen battery was recovered from him.

