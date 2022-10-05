Tank police arrest two proclaimed offenders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting two outlaws during ongoing search and strike operations at various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, a police party led by Station House Officers (SHOs) Saheed Mureed Akbar and Gul Wali Khan conducted operations against anti-social elements and arrested an accused Zara Gul who was wanted by police in two cases.

The police also held another proclaimed offender Zia-u- Rehaman who was wanted by police in a case.