Tank Police Arrested 2 Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Tank police during successful operations against criminals arrested two outlaws in the limits of Gul Imam and City police stations on Friday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023)

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, SHO Gul Imam police station Rafiullah Khan during the patrolling recovered 01 Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges from the possession of accused Muhammad Basheer son of Ashiq resident of Pai and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of DSP City Sharifullah Khan Kundi, SHO Police Station City Rehmat Khan, during the operation against narcotics arrested notorious drug dealer Ibrahim son of Muhammad Yusuf resident of Mohalla Khadrianwala and recovered 255 grams of ice from his possession.

Tank police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

