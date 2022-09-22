UrduPoint.com

Tank Police Arrested 4 POs With Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Tank police arrested 4 POs with arms

The police have rounded up 4 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal arms ammunition from their possession, said a press release here on Thursday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The police have rounded up 4 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal arms ammunition from their possession, said a press release here on Thursday.

According to press releases during ongoing rigorous drive on the behest of District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad the police have narrowed the circle around anti-social elements. The police also recovered illegal weapons from the possession of arrested people.

The press release says, during raid police party led by SHO City Muhammad Asghar Khan rounded up one Muhammad Yousaf Marwat son of Shah Muhammad resident of Mohallah Sheikhanwala Tank City , The held person was proclaimed offender and wanted by Tank police in murder case.

In another sear and strike operation Abdul Ali Khan Station House Officer (SHO) arrested another proclaimed offender Waheed son of Faizullah Khan cast Bhittani resident of Kot Lal Khan. The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and 15 cartridges from his possession.

The arrested person was wanted by the police in attempt of murder, drugs trafficking and cases of illegal arms ammunition from his possession.

The police also claimed to have booked two people under relevant laws for allegedly harassing citizens.

