Tank Police Arrested 5 Outlaws: Drugs, Arms Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Tank police during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in the district arrested at least five outlaws including absconders and recovered drugs and arms from the possession of the accused in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station Abdul Ali with the best professional strategy arrested accused Amjad son of Yurang resident of Pathankot. Police recovered 01 stolen mobile phone from his possession, he was also wanted to the local police in different cases of theft.

Meanwhile, two criminals wanted in various cases were arrested and identified as Saeedullah son of Abdullah and Habibullah son of Saadullah, residents of Umar Adda.

While the suspect involved in drug peddling, Eid Gul, son of Azam Khan resident of Umar Adda was arrested after recovering 1200 grams of hashish, one pistol and 10 cartridges from his possession.

During another action police recovered 02 pistols with 66 cartridges and a 12-bore rifle from the accused Khushal, son of Pir Ghulam resident of Dabara, Police arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

