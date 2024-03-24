Tank police arrested three thieves, recovered stolen items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Tank police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged thieves recovering stolen items from them here in the limits of Gul Imam police station.

According to the police spokesman, a team of Gul Imam police station led by SHO Raffi Ullah Khan, under the supervision of SDPO Rural Sharif Ullah Khan, arrested three thieves during search and strike operation in the area.

The alleged thieves included Rizwan son of Aslam, Zahid Ullah son of Ishaq and Muhammad Hussain son of Merabat residents of Tajori. The police also recovered stolen items from them while further investigations were underway from them.

Speaking on this occasion, SHO Raffi Ullah Khan said protecting lives and property of the citizens was the priority of the police.

Following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid, he said, all the efforts would be made to ensure crime free society.