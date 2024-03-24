Tank Police Arrested Three Thieves, Recovered Stolen Items
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Tank police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged thieves recovering stolen items from them here in the limits of Gul Imam police station.
According to the police spokesman, a team of Gul Imam police station led by SHO Raffi Ullah Khan, under the supervision of SDPO Rural Sharif Ullah Khan, arrested three thieves during search and strike operation in the area.
The alleged thieves included Rizwan son of Aslam, Zahid Ullah son of Ishaq and Muhammad Hussain son of Merabat residents of Tajori. The police also recovered stolen items from them while further investigations were underway from them.
Speaking on this occasion, SHO Raffi Ullah Khan said protecting lives and property of the citizens was the priority of the police.
Following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid, he said, all the efforts would be made to ensure crime free society.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DFC visits Timergara fruits, vegetables markets2 minutes ago
-
Punjab info minister rubbishes Barrister Saif's allegations12 minutes ago
-
Four special trains on Eid12 minutes ago
-
Tank DPO reviews security of City Police Station12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces a 90-day reduction in prison sentences21 minutes ago
-
CM's message on World TB Day21 minutes ago
-
HWA lauds Sindh govt's decision of issuing Kisan Cards to farmers21 minutes ago
-
Minister offers condolences to family of kite string victim22 minutes ago
-
5 dead, 1223 injured in 1103 RTCs in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Price control mechanism fully activated: DC31 minutes ago
-
World TB day observed32 minutes ago
-
'Plant for Pakistan' drive continues in Narowal district52 minutes ago