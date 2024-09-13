Tank Police Bust Criminal Gang, Recover Stolen Items
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The police have busted a criminal gang that was allegedly involved in robbery, theft and dacoity cases in the district and recovered several stolen items from its arrested members.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday DSP Syed Marjan Khan alongwith SHO of the Shaheed Mureed Akbar, Sher Afzal Khan said that the rising crime rate in district had caused distress among the public, prompting police to arrest the culprits.
Giving details, he said SHO Sher Afzal Khan under the leadership of DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan was assigned the task and traced the gang while using scientific means.
As a result, he said the police arrested the suspects including Zahoor Khan, Osama, Jahanzeb, Shoaib, Suleman and Junaid.
From their possession, police recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash of one lakh rupees from a sold motorcycle, two pistols, stolen goods worth over one lakh rupees, a military-colored bag, a UPS with a battery, and a solar panel etc.
SHO Sher Afzal Khan also informed that the mystery of the blind murder of Abdul Kabir in village Mazali was also solved.
Using modern scientific methods and acting on tip-off the culprit Jahanzeb was apprehended, and the motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt sponsoring 32 dam projects to address water scarcity: Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
SRSO organizes live stock medical camps2 minutes ago
-
Senators regret absence of Ministers during session2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Rabi-ul-Awal arrangements2 minutes ago
-
By-election for vacant village neighborhood councils to be held on 20th Oct2 minutes ago
-
Grand Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAWW) Conference held2 minutes ago
-
KP CM hatching conspiracies against federation: Azma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposal4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 extinguish fire at cotton factory12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 419 kg drugs in 10 operations12 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates Makhdoom Tahir's victory in NA-17112 minutes ago
-
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”22 minutes ago