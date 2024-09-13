Tank police bust criminal gang, recover stolen items

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The police have busted a criminal gang that was allegedly involved in robbery, theft and dacoity cases in the district and recovered several stolen items from its arrested members.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday DSP Syed Marjan Khan alongwith SHO of the Shaheed Mureed Akbar, Sher Afzal Khan said that the rising crime rate in district had caused distress among the public, prompting police to arrest the culprits.

Giving details, he said SHO Sher Afzal Khan under the leadership of DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan was assigned the task and traced the gang while using scientific means.

As a result, he said the police arrested the suspects including Zahoor Khan, Osama, Jahanzeb, Shoaib, Suleman and Junaid.

From their possession, police recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash of one lakh rupees from a sold motorcycle, two pistols, stolen goods worth over one lakh rupees, a military-colored bag, a UPS with a battery, and a solar panel etc.

SHO Sher Afzal Khan also informed that the mystery of the blind murder of Abdul Kabir in village Mazali was also solved.

Using modern scientific methods and acting on tip-off the culprit Jahanzeb was apprehended, and the motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered.