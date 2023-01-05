UrduPoint.com

Tank Police Bust Thieves' Gang, Recover Stolen Cables

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday busted a gang that was allegedly involved in stealing electricity transformers and recovered stolen cables from the possession of the arrested accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Headquarters Inam Khan Gandapur along with Station House Officer (SHO) SMA Asghar Khan Wazir briefing media persons said that a raiding party was formed under the leadership of SHO SMA Asghar Khan Wazir after frequent theft of transformers cables in Tank was reported.

Following, the team successfully tracked down the gang and arrested the suspect involved in cable theft.

The police also recovered the stolen cables from the electricity transformers.

On the other hand, the DSP headquarter said that on a tip-off, Asghar Khan Wazir, SHO of SMA police station, recovered 50 kg of hashish hidden underground in Manjikhel jurisdiction by unknown drug dealers and filed a case.

DSP Headquarters Inam Gandapur said that Tank police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to eradicate drugs and all resources were being utilized to achieve the objective.

