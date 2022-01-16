Tank police busted four-member dacoits gang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :District Tank police busted a four-member gang of dacoits and arrested entire members by conducting probe over five different robbery incidents that were occurred since last three weeks.

In a press conference on Sunday, DPO Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada appreciated the performance Gomal and SMA police officials who dedicatedly worked for apprehending the gang involved.

He said that three Kalashnikovs with ammunition and stolen goods including cash, mobile phones and others items were also recovered from the possessions of the arrested members of the gang. The arrested were identified as Abdul Hameed, Zafar, Gul Ali, and Zaman while the further investigation is in progress, the DPO said.