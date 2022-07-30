Tank police chalk out security plan for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Tank district police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

In its contingency plan the district police has taken stringent security measures for the observance of Muharram in Tank. As many as 652 police officials have been deployed with the backup of intelligence and paramilitary contingents at static deployment at sensitive places under the plan, said an official handout .

According to the plan the district has been divided into three sectors, and Section 144 has been imposed till the first ten days of the holy month.

Furthermore, pillion riding , wall chalking display of arms and ammunition in public has been banned, according to the handout.

Under Section 144 ,the district administration has banned firebrand clerics belonging to various schools of thought from entering the district .

To monitor the mourning processions and the traditional routes, appropriate surveillance mechanisms supported by the CCTV cameras will be ensured, especially on the 9th and 10th of Muharam-ul Haram .

The unveiling of a fresh contingency plan followed the joint meetings of the administration with the religious figures and the managements of Imambargahs of the district.

Quoting District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad Khan, it said that all out efforts would be made to ensure complete law and order in the district during the holy month.