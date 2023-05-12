Tank police committed to protect citizens' life, property: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed Friday said that district police were committed to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed Friday said that district police were committed to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens.

He expressed these views during a meeting with an outgoing Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Tank Sagheer Gilani at his office.

On this occasion, he presented an honorary shield to the retiring police officer and praised his contribution towards strengthening the district police which he added, always combated crimes in the area in an effective manner.

The DPO said the DSP had always endeavored to live up to the expectations of the people and ensure the rule of law and discharge duties with honesty, dedication and courage.

Besides other officials, DSP Headquarters Tank Ashgar Ali Shah and DSP Sub-division Jandola Sye Marjan Shah were also present on the occasion highlighting services of Sagheer Gilani.

They said that services he made for the interest of police jawans and the masses would always be remembered.