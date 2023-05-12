UrduPoint.com

Tank Police Committed To Protect Citizens' Life, Property: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Tank police committed to protect citizens' life, property: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed Friday said that district police were committed to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed Friday said that district police were committed to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens.

He expressed these views during a meeting with an outgoing Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Tank Sagheer Gilani at his office.

On this occasion, he presented an honorary shield to DSP Gilani and praised his contribution towards strengthening the district police, which, he added, always combated crimes in the area in an effective manner.

The DPO said the DSP had always endeavored to live up to the expectations of the people and ensure the rule of law and discharge duties with honesty, dedication and courage.

Besides other officials, DSP Headquarters Tank Ashgar Ali Shah and DSP Sub-division Jandola Sye Marjan Shah were also present on the occasion highlighting services of Sagheer Gilani.

They said that services he made for the interest of police jawans and the masses would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Police Tank

Recent Stories

Collective efforts vital to boost cotton productio ..

Collective efforts vital to boost cotton production : Secretary

42 seconds ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

44 seconds ago
 Israeli Missile Hits Residential Building in Gaza, ..

Israeli Missile Hits Residential Building in Gaza, Leaving 3 Dead, 10 Injured - ..

47 seconds ago
 European Parliament Says Will Not Send Observers t ..

European Parliament Says Will Not Send Observers to Elections in Turkey

49 seconds ago
 Iranian Ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly ..

Iranian Ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

21 minutes ago
 Biden Puts Up 3 Nominees for Federal Reserve Amid ..

Biden Puts Up 3 Nominees for Federal Reserve Amid Challenging Time for US Centra ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.