Tank Police Committed To Protecting Lives, Property Of Citizens: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:19 PM

Tank police committed to protecting lives, property of citizens: DPO

The newly posted District Police Officer(DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad on Thursday said the police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and urged policemen to be polite while dealing with the public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The newly posted District Police Officer(DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad on Thursday said the police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and urged policemen to be polite while dealing with the public.� However, he added that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and anti-social elements in the area would be dealt with sternly. � He expressed these views during a meeting with police officials here after taking charge of his office.�He said that policing was a sacred duty and all the police jawans and officers should discharge their responsibilities as worship, adding no leniency would be shown to the negligent personnel, who tarnished the reputation of the force.

� Addressing the introductory meeting, Sahibzada Sajjad further said, "my doors are always open for the citizens of Tank and the police personnel. In case of any problem, they can contact me." �He issued instructions to the police officials. He said that people are the servants of the people and negligence in this regard would never be tolerated.

The dignity of the people-friendly police would be restored in the society so that the oppressed citizens could go to the police stations without any hesitation and get swift justice.�He said punishment and reward policy would continue and added that ensuring safety of life and property of the citizens was one of the first duties of the police. �

